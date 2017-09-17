Man killed in 3-vehicle crash involving semi-truck in Chicago Heights

A man died Sunday morning after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded to the crash at 5:10 a.m. where they found the three vehicles at the intersection of Joe Orr Road and West End Avenue, according to Chicago Heights police.

DeAngelo King, the 27-year-old driver of a 2016 Kia Sportage, was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he died at 7:21 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Sunday found King died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in DeKalb.

A 38-year-old Lynwood woman, driving a 2010 Chrysler Seabring, was taken to St. James and treated for neck and back injuries, police said.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 53-year-old man from Homewood, also went to St. James for treatment to his neck and back, authorities said.

The Chicago Heights Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.