Man killed in Bridgeview crash

A man died Friday night from injuries he suffered in a crash between a motorcycle and a car in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Matthew Englehart, 30, suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle-automobile collision in the 8700 block of Olympic Drive in Bridgeview, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Englehart, who lived in Burbank, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found he died from his injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Bridgeview police did not immediately provide further details about the crash.