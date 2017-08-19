Man killed in Calumet Heights crash

An 85-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were called at 8:35 a.m. for reports of a vehicle hitting a concrete wall in the 2300 block of East 94th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, Robert L. Gooth, was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found that Gooth, who lived in the same neighborhood, died from multiple injuries caused by a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.