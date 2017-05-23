Man killed in crash in unincorporated Palos Park

A man was killed in a crash Monday evening near southwest suburban Palos Park.

A Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Route 83 near 86th Avenue about 6 p.m. when the car left the road, veered back onto the road into oncoming traffic, and struck a Buick Enclave, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old Dolton man, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s and Cook County medical examiner’s offices. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Buick, a 36-year-old woman, and her two passengers, both children, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening-injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.