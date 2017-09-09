Man killed in crash in unincorporated Sugar Grove Township

A man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban unincorporated Sugar Grove Township.

About 3:25 p.m., an Acura traveling westbound on Scott Road ran a stop sign at Harter Road and crashed into a northbound Chevrolet Venture that was traveling through the intersection, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office. There is no stop sign on Harter Road at the intersection.

The man driving the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His identity hasn’t been released pending notification of his next of kin.

The man’s 3-year-old daughter, who was riding in the back seat in a child safety seat, was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and later flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known. The passenger in the front seat of the Acura, a 29-year-old Bartlett woman, was also taken to Mercy with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 55-year-old man, and his passenger, a 60-year-old woman, were both taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. They both live in Aurora.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. No citations have been issued, and deputies have not determined whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.