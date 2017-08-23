Man killed in crash with dump truck in Glenview

A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash with a dump truck early Tuesday in north suburban Glenview.

Carmel Epstein was driving a Toyota Solara when he struck the rear of an International dump truck heading eastbound just before 4 a.m. on Willow Road between I-294 and Landwehr Road, according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Epstein, a Northbrook resident, was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he died at 4:45 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

No citations were issued, and the investigation was turned over to the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team.