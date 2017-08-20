Man killed in crash with gas truck in North Lawndale

A man was killed in two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the man was driving a 2007 Buick west in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt when he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound People’s Gas truck head-on, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the Buick was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 5:42 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

No citations were issued. The police Major Accidents Investigation unit is investigating.