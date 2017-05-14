Man killed in DeKalb crash

A man was killed early Sunday in a crash in DeKalb County.

The crash occurred at 12:04 a.m. on Route 38 east of Nelson Road, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Sai K. Adluru, 23, of DeKalb was driving west on Route 38 in a 1998 Toyota Camry when a 2006 Jeep Laredo driven east on Route 38 crossed over the center line and collided with Adluru’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Adluru was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, 25-year-old Daniel J. Chavez, of Rochelle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, the office said. He was later charged with three counts of aggravated DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident.

A 23-year-old DeKalb resident in Adluru’s car was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with serious injuries, and was later flown to Rockford Memorial Hospital, where their condition was stabilized, the office said. A 25-year-old Cicero man who was a passenger in the Jeep was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital with serious injuries.

All passengers were wearing seat belts, the office said.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday.