Man killed in East Chicago shooting

A 21-year-old man died Monday afternoon a shooting in East Chicago, Indiana.

Angel Rivera was shot near the intersection of Alexander Street and Chicago Avenue, and he died at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago at 1:10 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Rivera lived in the 3900 block of Fern Street in the same city, authorities said.

East Chicago police are investigating the homicide. A representative could not immediately be reached for more details.