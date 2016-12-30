Man killed in East Chicago shooting

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in East Chicago, Indiana.

Authorities were called at 12:26 p.m. to the intersection of Chicago and Alexander avenues in East Chicago for reports of gunshots in the area, according to East Chicago police.

Angel E. Rivera, 21, was with another person in a vehicle stopped at a red light on eastbound Chicago at Alexander when five gunshots rang out, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. When the gunfire stopped, the other person saw Rivera slumped over and drove him to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Rivera, who lived in the 3900 block of Fern Street in East Chicago, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:10 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been stopped at the intersection of Chicago and Alexander about 12:26 p.m. Monday and witnessed the shooting to call Det. Miguel Pena at (219) 391-8306 or submit an anonymous tip to (219) 391-8500.