Man killed in Flossmoor crash

A man died after crashing his vehicle Thursday night in south suburban Flossmoor.

The 55-year-old was driving south in the 19700 block of Governors Highway at 7:28 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, left the road and struck a group of trees, Flossmoor Deputy Police Chief Tod Kamleiter said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but was ejected from the vehicle, Kamleiter said. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to St. James Health in Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple injuries from a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police think the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.