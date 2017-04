Man killed in Gary crash

A man was killed in a crash early Friday in northwest Indiana.

Kyle Shannon, 25, was involved in a crash on eastbound 15th Avenue near I-65 in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.

Shannon, who lived in Gary, died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said. Gary police did not immediately release further details on the crash.