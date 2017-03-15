Man killed in Gresham shooting last week identified

A 22-year-old man who was shot to death last week in the South Side Gresham neighborhood has been identified.

Officers responding to reports of a man down found Emanuel Ruff lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds at 3:11 a.m. March 7 in the 1100 block of West 76th, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ruff, of the Washington Heights neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide.

About two hours earlier, a woman was killed and a man critically wounded in another shooting just two blocks away in the 1300 block of West 76th.