Man killed in Hammond crash

A man was killed in a crash early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Mark Alexander, 57, was involved in a crash about 2:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue in Hammond, according to Hammond police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Alexander, who lived in the first block of Condit Street in Hammond, was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. He suffered blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday morning, but further details were not immediately available, police said.