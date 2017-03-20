Man killed in Hammond crash

A man was killed in a crash early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

About 2:55 a.m., Mark Alexander, 57, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am south on Calumet Avenue at the eastbound ramp for Interstate 90 in Hammond when he struck another vehicle at the stoplight, according to Hammond police. Alexander’s vehicle spun out into traffic, striking a UPS truck that was turning left onto I-90.

Alexander, who lived in the first block of Condit Street in Hammond, was dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. He suffered blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.

There were no other injuries in the crash, police said.