Man killed in Homer Glen crash

A man was killed in a crash early Saturday in southwest suburban Homer Glen.

Richard A. Ostrowski, 22, was driving south on Cedar Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, then came to rest near the intersection near Bruce Road, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Ostrowski, who lived in Home Glen, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.