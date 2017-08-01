Man killed in I-55 rollover crash near Shorewood

A man died Saturday morning, hours after he was injured a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-55 near southwest suburban Shorewood.

Shortly before midnight Friday, 23-year-old Ricardo Calderon was driving north on I-55 just north of the interchange with I-80 when his vehicle struck the median wall, rolled over and came to rest to the right of the roadway, authorities said.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. No other injuries were reported.

Calderon, of Shorewood, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, the Will County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash.

Police said speed and alcohol both contributed to the cause of the crash.