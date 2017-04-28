Man killed in I-80/94 crash in Gary

A man was killed in a crash Thursday night on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana.

Albert Jones II, 39, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer east on I-80/94 at 7:25 p.m. when it hit the concrete median barrier wall near mile marker 14 in Gary, according to Indiana State Police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The Blazer then went back across all the eastbound lanes, off the road and into about two feet of water and mud in a ditch on the south side of the highway, police said. Good Samaritans found Jones unresponsive inside.

Police pulled Jones out of the vehicle and got him to the road, where an officer began CPR, police said. Paramedics arrived, took over CPR and transported him to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary.

Jones, who lived in Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:25 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.