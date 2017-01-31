Man killed in I-80/94 crash in NW Indiana

An East Chicago man was killed in a crash Monday evening on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana.

About 7:30 p.m., 53-year-old Jerry Armstrong was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro minivan on westbound I-80/94 when he tried to exit to Cline Avenue, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The Astro went off the ramp and crashed head-on into a column that supports the Cline overpass over the expressway.

Armstrong, who was the only person in the minivan, had to be extricated from the back seat of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in East Chicago.

The Indiana Department of Transportation inspected the support column and found that it was “structurally fine,” police said.