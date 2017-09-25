Man killed in motorcycle crash in Crystal Lake

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after a blue Ford Expedition that had been traveling south on Virginia Road attempted to turn left onto Rakow Road, but struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the intersection, according to Crystal Lake police.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The teenage boy driving the Expedition and his four passengers were not injured, police said.

The intersection was closed for about two hours while the Crystal Lake Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash.