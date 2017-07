Man killed in northwest Indiana crash

A man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana, police said.

Officers were called about 4:20 p.m. to a crash near Melton Road and Clay Street in Gary, Indiana, according to preliminary information from Gary police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Several other people, including children, were also injured in the crash.

The crash was still under investigation Wednesday night by the Lake County sheriff’s office and Gary police.