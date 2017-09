Man killed in NW Indiana crash

A man was killed early Saturday in a northwest Indiana crash.

Joseph Lynch III, 40, was involved in a motor vehicle crash at Indianapolis Boulevard and Martha Street in Highland, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. at Munster Community Hospital in Munster, the coroner’s office said.

Lynch III, of Duson, died of blunt force trauma from the crash, authorities said.

Highland police did not immediately provide more information about the crash.