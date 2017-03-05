Man killed in Oak Park motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Wednesday in west suburban Oak Park.

Juan Diaz was riding a motorcycle west on Roosevelt Road at a high rate of speed, when the bike struck a vehicle turning east onto Roosevelt from Cuyler Avenue shortly after midnight, according to a statement on the Village of Oak Park’s website.

Diaz, a Berwyn resident, was thrown several feet and landed on the curb on the south side of Roosevelt west of Cuyler, according to officials. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old Chicago man, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, according to police. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call (708) 386-3800, or anonymous tips can be submitted at (708) 434-1636 or http://www.oak-park.us/crimetip.