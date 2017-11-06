Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-57 near Riverdale

A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-57 in the south suburbs.

Henry M. Burel was driving a black Chevrolet SUV north on I-57 near 139th Street at 3:20 a.m. when he lost control while navigating a curve and veered from the middle lane onto the left shoulder and struck the left wall, according to Illinois State Police.

Burel, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said he was speeding at the time of the crash.

All lanes were closed for the investigation until 6:30 a.m., police said.