Man killed in Wauconda crash

A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Wauconda.

Police were called at 5:15 p.m. about the single-vehicle crash off of Darrell Road south of Case Road, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. A 2000 Buick Regal had been northbound on Darrell when it left the road, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The 62-year-old Wonder Lake man who was driving the Buick was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday and it was not immediately clear whether drugs, alcohol or speed were factors, according to the sheriff’s office.