Man killed in Waukegan shooting

A man was shot to death during an argument early Friday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers were called at 4:08 a.m. for reports of a person shot the courtyard of the Woodland Village apartment complex in the 2400 block of Dugdale Road, according to a statement from Waukegan police. They arrived to find 18-year-old Robert J. Gordon with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Gordon was in an argument that escalated into a shooting, police said. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.