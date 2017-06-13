Man killed in Wilmington crash

A man was killed in single-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Jerald E. Saragossa, 51, was driving a pickup truck on Route 53, when the truck left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest in a field, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

He was thrown from the vehicle and found about 100 feet south of Arsenal Road, the coroner’s office said.

Saragossa, who lived in Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 a.m., the coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results Monday determined he died from multiple injuries he suffered in the “pickup truck mishap.”

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the crash.