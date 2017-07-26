Man killed, teen among 9 others hurt Tuesday in Chicago gun violence

A man was shot to death and nine other people, including a teenager, were wounded in attacks across the city on Tuesday.

The man was the latest of 368 people killed in gun violence this year, adding to the more than 2,096 people shot in the city since the start of the year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Tuesday’s killing happened at 9:37 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. The 40-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Carpenter when someone inside a white SUV fired shots at him. He was struck in his back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the death. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened in Burham Park near the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side. A 35-year-old man was standing on the street about 10:45 in the 4800 block of South Cornell when a male walked up to him and fired shots. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen, police said. His condition was stabilized.

About two hours earlier, three people were wounded in less than 10 minutes in separate shootings.

About 8:45 p.m., a man was shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The 45-year-old was involved in a fight in the 9200 block of South Marquette when someone he knew pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh. He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

About six minutes earlier, a 45-year-old man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was standing on the sidewalk at 8:39 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Justine when a male fired shots from a gangway, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Just three minutes before the Englewood shooting, a man was seriously wounded when he was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 30-year-old was shot in the leg by a male who walked up to him at 8:36 p.m. in the 700 block of North Monticello and fired at him. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

At 5:14 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in his head in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood. The man was inside a vehicle at 5:14 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Stewart when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

In the afternoon, two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 2:25 p.m., the 26-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were on foot in the 5400 block of West Wellington when someone fired shots from an approaching vehicle, police said. The older man was struck in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The teenage boy was struck in a buttock and taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

About an hour earlier, two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:16 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were in the 7800 block of South Bishop when someone on a bicycle opened fire. The younger man was shot in the foot, and the older man was shot in the leg, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized. The 45-year-old man was not the intended target in the shooting.

Tuesday’s violence came a day after three people were shot to death and six others were wounded in city gun violence.