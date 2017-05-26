Man killed when cement truck wheel falls on him in West Town

A 66-year-old man died Thursday when a cement truck wheel fell on him in the West Town neighborhood.

Billy Morris, of the Avondale neighborhood, was working on the truck about 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Peoria Street when the wheel fell on him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Morris was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries from the incident, and his death was ruled an accident.