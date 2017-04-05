Man killed when SUV crashes into tree in Aurora

A 29-year-old man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree late Wednesday in west suburban Aurora.

Anthony Moore was speeding west on Kenilworth Place near Kingsway Drive in a 2017 Nissan Murano at 11:05 p.m. when the SUV struck a tree about 60 feet off the road where Kenilworth comes to a dead end, according to Aurora police.

A nearby resident heard the crash and broke the SUV’s windows in an attempt to help Moore before first responders arrived, police said.

Moore, an Aurora resident, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries that appeared to be from the crash, police said.

A loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the Murano, police said. It is not known why Moore was in the area or why the SUV crashed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call traffic investigators at (630) 256-5330.