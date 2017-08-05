Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park

A 24-year-old man was killed while trying to stop a carjacking Sunday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

Christopher Daniel Florez, his friend who owned the car, and the friend’s young daughter left the 2016 Dodge Challenger running and unattended outside Jewel in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Road to go to an outdoor DVD rental box about 6:40 p.m., according to a statement from the Village of Oak Park.

When another man got in the car, Florez ran to the driver’s side, reached through the open window and grabbed the steering wheel as the carjacker speeded west on Roosevelt, according to village officials. Florez clung to the side of the car as it turned north on Harlem Avenue, but was thrown into the southbound lanes of Harlem near Fillmore Street.

Florez, a Westchester resident, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 9:42 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses described the carjacker as a black man between 30 and 40 with a thin build and shorts braids. He was wearing a dark sweater.

A person of interest was being questioned Monday morning and the stolen car has been recovered, officials said.

Anyone with information should call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (708) 434-1636 or online at http://www.oak-park.us/crimetip.