Man killed, woman injured in Crown Point crash

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash early Thursday in northwest Indiana.

A green Chevrolet Blazer struck a tree in the 4000 block of West 105th Avenue in Crown Point about 5:30 a.m., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The driver, 24-year-old Andrew C. Wydrinski, was not breathing when officers arrived, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Officers couldn’t reach him due to damage to the vehicle. The Crown Point resident was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, authorities said.

His passenger, a 24-year-old Crown Point woman, was responsive and speaking, but had to be extricated from the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.