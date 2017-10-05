Man killed, woman injured in Des Plaines crash

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 9:28 a.m. in the 500 block of North River Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Delight Lebel, 77, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on River Road when she tried to turn left into All Saints Cemetery and crashed into a 2002 Mercedes S430 heading south, police said.

Lebel and the driver of the Mercedes, 41-year-old Belal Tebakhi, were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

Tebakhi, of Mount Prospect, was dead on arrival at the hospital, police said. Lebel remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lebel, of Rosemont, was cited for failure to yield while turning left and is scheduled to appear at the Skokie courthouse on June 12.