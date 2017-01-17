Man loses control of minivan, strikes fence in Niles

A man who suffered from a medical issue Tuesday afternoon lost control of his minivan, which ran into a fence in north suburban Niles.

At 3:30 p.m. the Niles Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle striking a house in the 8000 block of Oketo, according to Niles police.

Responding officers spotted a Chevrolet minivan that had hit a fence at 8000 Oketo, police said. The 55-year-old driver, a Niles resident, suffered a medical condition causing him to lose control.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.