Man missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who has been missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side for more than a week.

Steven Bailey has been missing from the 5400 block of South Wood since Jan. 6, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Bailey is described as a 5-foot-11, 140-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has tattoos on his left arm and shoulder and was last believed to be wearing a black Chicago Bulls jacket and dark jeans.

He is known to frequent the areas near 55th and Damen or 55th and the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said. He may appear to be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Bailey or has information about him is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.