Man missing from Belmont Heights might be suicidal: Police

A 33-year-old man who went missing last week from the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side might be suicidal, according to police.

Joseph Chesney was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 7600 block of West Cornelia, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Before going missing, he posted remarks on social media that he was going to end his life.

Chesney is described as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound white man with hazel eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.