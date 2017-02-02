Man missing from Lawndale since early January

Police are searching for a man who has been missing since early January from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Curtis Green, 57, was last seen on Jan. 8 after his daughter dropped him off at a church located at 2836 West Roosevelt, according to the missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Green is homeless, and is known to frequent the area of Roosevelt Road and California Avenue, police said. He is described as a 5-foot-4, 140-pound black man with a medium complexion. He has graying black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.