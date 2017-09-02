Man missing from Marquette Park

Police are looking for a man who was reported missing late Wednesday from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

James Harland, 68, was last seen about 11:15 p.m. near the 6300 block of South California Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may be in the 2800 block of South California Boulevard.

Harland is described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, police said. Although police released a photo of him with dark hair and a beard, he is now completely bald and clean-shaven. He has epilepsy and is missing all of his fingers.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and black gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Harland is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.