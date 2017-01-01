Man orders food, robs restaurants with handgun in Gage Park

Police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery Monday night in Gage Park. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a restaurant Monday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., a man walked into a restaurant on the 5300 block of South Kedzie and pulled out a handgun after he ordered food, Chicago Police said. While the cash register was open, he demanded money and then ran.

The man is described as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, police said. He was wearing a black beanie hat, black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8227.