Man pulled from Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day identified

A man who died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on New Year’s Day on the Near North Side has been identified.

Crews responded to a call of a man in Lake Michigan near Elm Street at 2:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, Chicago Fire Department officials said at the time.

They found a man in a scuba suit in the water unresponsive and not breathing, officials said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has since been identified as 53-year-old Joseph Atkin of the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.