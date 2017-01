Man questioned after shot fired in Logan Square

Detectives were questioning a man Monday afternoon after a weapon was discharged during a fight in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shot was fired about 1:35 p.m. while the 39-year-old man was involved in the fight with a group of males in the 1800 block of North Spaulding, according to Chicago Police. No injuries were reported.

He was being questioned by Area North detectives and the investigation was ongoing.