Man reported missing from Evanston

A man was reported missing and possibly in danger on Wednesday in north suburban Evanston.

Andrew Pappas, 45, was last seen on Saturday in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue, according to Evanston police. Pappas has a psychiatric disorder and requires daily medication. He did not take his wallet, identification, money or phone with him.

Pappas was described as a 5-f00t-11, 210-pound white man with brown hair and eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (847) 866-5000.