Man reported missing from Near West Side

Police are searching for a man who went missing a week ago from the Near West Side.

Willie Gray was seen Sept. 13 in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Gray is described as a 6-foot-2, 190-pound black man with brown hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black pea coat, brown checkered shirt, blue sweater and brown jeans.

Police said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.