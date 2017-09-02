Man resentenced to 50 years for Halloween 1990 murder in Aurora

A man sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting he took part in as a minor on Halloween 1990 was resentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison.

Michael A. Luciano, 44, was 17 years old on Oct. 31, 1990 when 24-year-old Albert Gonzalez was shot to death through a window as he stood in his home in the 300 block of Grove Street in west suburban Aurora, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Two other people in the house also suffered gunshot wounds, but survived.

Luciano, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Aurora, was convicted in November 2008 of first-degree murder for Gonzalez’s death after prosecutors presented evidence that he, along with his father, ordered the shooting, handed out the guns beforehand and collected them afterward, the statement said. He was sentenced to life in prison for the case in January 2009. Two other people have also been convicted in connection with Gonzalez’s murder.

But in February 2008, Luciano was also convicted of first-degree murder for the June 1989 shooting death of 20-year-old Willie Arce, of Aurora, prosecutors said. For that conviction, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

The life sentence for Gonzalez’s murder was mandatory at the time because Luciano had already been convicted for Arce’s murder, but in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, Associate Judge Linda Abrahamson sentenced Luciano to 50 years in prison for Gonzalez’s murder, prosecutors said. The 38-year sentence for Arce’s murder still stands, bringing Luciano’s total sentence to 88 years in prison, to be served consecutive to one another.