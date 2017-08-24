Man robbed at gunpoint by two men in West Elsdon

A man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects Thursday morning in the Southwest Side West Elsdon neighborhood.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking in the 5600 block of Springfield Avenue about 6:20 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

Two unknown male offenders approached on foot, and one of them pointed a gun and ordered the victim not to move, police said.

The other suspect rummaged through the victim’s pockets and stole his wallet and car keys, police said. They then drove away, though not in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured, but did not provide a good description of the suspects or their vehicle.