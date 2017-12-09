Man robbed at gunpoint in St. Charles

A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in west suburban St. Charles.

The 42-year-old victim was walking to his car in the parking lot of the Fox Run Apartments in the 100 block of Walnut Drive at 9:53 p.m., according to St. Charles police.

He was approached by a man holding a silver semi-automatic handgun who demanded his wallet. The victim handed over his wallet and was not injured, police said.

The suspect ran west on Walnut Street after the robbery, police said.

Residents saw someone matching his description run east near Walnut and 18th Street, but officers and a Kane County sheriff’s K-9 did not find him.

He is described as a 25-year-old black man, about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the St. Charles Police Information Section at (630) 377-4435.