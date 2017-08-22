Man robbed at knifepoint by three men in Evanston

A man was robbed at knifepoint Monday night in north suburban Evanston.

The 33-year-old victim was walking about 10:53 p.m. in the 400 block of Keeney Street when three men walked up to him, according to Evanston police.

One of the men took out a knife and demanded his belongings, police said. The man handed over his black backpack which had his wallet, laptop, cellphone and house keys inside.

The men then ordered him to walk away and ran off, police said. They were described as black, between 17 and 20, all about 5-foot-10, all wearing dark clothing and bandannas partially covering their faces.

Anyone with information should contact the Evanston Police Department at (847) 866-5000 or Text-A-Tip at CRIMES and enter EPDTIP.