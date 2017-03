Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Albany Park

A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was outside at 2:05 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Christiana when five people drove up in a black vehicle, according to Chicago Police. Two of them got out, pulled out handguns and took the man’s wallet, cellphone and vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery and no one was in custody Thursday morning as Area North detectives investigated, police said.