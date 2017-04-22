Man robbed Dunkin Donuts in West Garfield Park twice in same week

A man robbed a Dunkin Donuts twice this week in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the man walked into the Dunkin Donuts in the 4700 block of West Lake Street and claimed to have gun before robbing the store, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The first robbery happened at 5:35 a.m. Monday, while the second robbery happened at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is a described as a 42-year-old black man, standing about 6-foot-1 and weighing between 190 and 260 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.