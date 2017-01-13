Man robbed on same Little Village block as killing hours earlier

A man was robbed early Friday on the same Little Village block where another man was shot dead eight hours earlier on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:45 a.m., the 31-year-old was warming up his car in the 2700 block of South Homan when two people, one armed with a gun, walked up and demanded his things, police said.

They took off north in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer. The man wasn’t hurt, police said.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the same street.